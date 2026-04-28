'He Is The GOAT': Shaun Pollock Calls Rajat Patidar RCB's Greatest Captain Over Virat Kohli After IPL 2026 Heroics | VIDEO

Patidar as captain ended Virat's 18-year wait for an IPL title | (Credits: RCB X)

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has called Rajat Patidar as the greatest RCB captain ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli following the franchise's run in IPL 2026. Patidar took over last season and led the franchise to their maiden title, and the team look set to qualify for the playoffs this time around as well.

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'He is the GOAT'

Patidar is the only RCB captain to have lifted the title at the franchise. Virat Kohli held the post for long before Faf du Plessis took over. Patidar replaced Faf last year and the rewards have been instant for RCB.

"He would go down as the greatest RCB captain. Just straight out, the fact that in his first year as captain he takes them to the title. This year, they are basically there already and you can't see them losing that many games and not to qualify for the playoffs again," Pollock said during his appearance on Cricbuzz.

"But currently to have taken over a franchise that had been so long without winning to that percentage, to get a trophy under your belt, it looked like you are heading for one and two again. At the moment he is the GOAT," he added.