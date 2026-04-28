PBKS Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets, Hand Them First Defeat Of IPL 2026 | X

New Chandigarh, April 28: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash, handing PBKS their first defeat of the season. Chasing 223 runs, RR completed the chase with ease reaching the target with six wickets in hand.

Batting first, PBKS posted a strong total of 222/4 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis led the innings with an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls. Prabhsimran Singh scored 59, while Priyansh Arya added a quick 29. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 30 runs.

In reply, RR got off to a strong start. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 off 27 balls. Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a very quick knock of 43 runs off just 16 balls which helped RR gain early momentum.

Riyan Parag (29) and Dhruv Jurel (16) chipped in before Donovan Ferreira's half century and Shubham Dubey (31*) guided the team home comfortably.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh had an expensive outing, finishing with figures of 1/68 in 4 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 3 wickets but could not stop RR’s strong batting performance. RR chased the target with control sealing a comfortable win and ending PBKS' unbeaten run in IPL 2026.