PBKS VS GT: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Gujarat Titans Batting First In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans begin their respective IPL 2026 campaigns when they face off at Mullanpur on Tuesday. Home captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Both Punjab and Gujarat have named a few debutants in their XI, including the likes of Glenn Phillips and Cooper Connolly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Having won the title in their debut season in 2022, Gujarat Titans have remained one of the most consistent sides, finishing third last year before losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Punjab Kings meanwhile reached the final, where the conceded the title to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They however had a terrible home record, with only two wins in five matches in New Chandigarh last year.

PBKS vs GT Pitch Report

The Mullanpur pitch is likely to favor batters tonight, with another high-scoring contest on the cards. While the boundaries aren’t particularly short, they aren’t overly large either, with the straight boundary measuring around 71 metres. Two of the three matches here so far have seen first-innings totals exceed 200, both of which were successfully chased. Although conditions are slightly cloudy at the moment, there’s no rain expected to interrupt play.