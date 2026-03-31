VIDEO: 'Sarpanch' Shreyas Iyer Displays Amazing Football Skills Ahead Of IPL 2026 Game Against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer displayed peak athleticism during training ahead of the IPL 2026 game against the Gujarat Titans. In a viral video shared by PBKS on social media, Shreyas Iyer took on a keepy-up challenge. While the target was 60, Shreyas completed 87 of those earning praise from fans.

"S̶o̶m̶e̶ All 87s are better than 60s!" Kings captioned the post on Instagram. The video also saw a reaction from Indian international Amey Ranawade, who plays for Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Important season for Shreyas Iyer

It is an important season for Shreyas Iyer, who will hope to regain his place in India's T20I squad. Despite a high performing season with the Punjab Kings last year, Shreyas could not break into the Indian team. He was called as cover for Tilak Varma for the IND vs NZ t20I series before the T20 World Cup, but did not feature.

His last appearance for India in the format came more than 3 years ago. A good season in the IPL could push his case.