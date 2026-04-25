PBKS Openers Run Riot, Post Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026 Against DC At Arun Jaitley Stadium | X

New Delhi, April 25: Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out all guns blazing and tore into the Delhi Capitals bowling attack during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. In a stunning display of power-hitting, PBKS posted the highest powerplay score of the IPL 2026 season.

Punjab Kings openers gave a flying start during their chase of massive 265 runs against Delhi Capitals. The PBKS openers smashed 116 runs to break the Sunrisers Hyderabad's record of highest score of 107 runs in the powerplay this season.

Prabhsimran smashed half-century in just 18 balls and Priyansh Arya is also going strong at 38 off 14 balls. Prabhsimran smashed Mukesh Kumar for 24 runs in the last over of the powerplay with 6 fours.

The duo has been dominating the innings from the very first ball and the fans are witnessing a bloodbath of runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The batters have smashed all the bowlers with at least an economy rate of over 20. Natarajan has bowled the most economical over so far, giving away on 9 runs.

Mukesh Kumar has gone for 45 runs in the two overs he bowled and Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Auqib Nabi has been smashed for 41 runs in the two overs he bowled.

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PBKS has set the platform for a massive chase with the second highest powerplay score in the IPL history ever. They have breached Sunrisers Hyderabad's score of 107 runs with their 116 runs in the first six overs of the match.