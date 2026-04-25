Vipraj Nigam Replaces Lungi Ngidi As Concussion Substitute After Scary Head Injury During DC VS PBKS Clash

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off in an ambulance after a nasty head injury during their game against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Ngidi landed on his head while trying to take a catch and required emergency treatment on the pitch. The Capitals have since replaced him with Vipraj Nigam, with the wrist spinner coming in as a concussion substitute.

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What happened to Lungi Ngidi?

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a nasty head injury while on the field during the DC vs PBKS clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ngidi was jogging backwards in an attempt to catch a ball only to land hard on his head. The Proteas pacer stayed down and eventually had to be placed on a stretcher in scary scenes from the IPL 2026 game on Saturday.

He was placed on a stretcher with the Delhi Capitals doctor on duty conducting tests. Ngidi was fortunately responding to the health care officials, as the ambulance made its way onto the outfield. Several Delhi Capitals players huddled around, with concerned look on their faces. He was taken off in ambulance to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh.