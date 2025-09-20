 'Pata Nahin Kaun Se Rivalry Ki...': Suryakumar Yadav Seemingly Takes Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Showdown; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Pata Nahin Kaun Se Rivalry Ki...': Suryakumar Yadav Seemingly Takes Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Showdown; Video

'Pata Nahin Kaun Se Rivalry Ki...': Suryakumar Yadav Seemingly Takes Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Showdown; Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on diminishing quality of cricket during the matches between them and Pakistan. With both sides set to clash in the Super 4 round and the reporter asking if the rivalry is still the same, the 35-year-old cheekily said he doesn't know what rivalry are they speaking of, suggesting a dig.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on diminishing quality of cricket during the matches between them and Pakistan. With both sides set to clash in the Super 4 round and the reporter asking if the rivalry is still the same, the 35-year-old cheekily said he doesn't know what rivalry are they speaking of, suggesting a dig.

Read Also
Bizarre! Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Sits Out With Bat During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman
article-image

The Group stage clash between India and Pakistan saw the former outperforming their arch-rivals comprehensively to win by seven wickets. The gulf between the two sides was glaring as the Men in Blue outplayed the opposition convincingly across facets.

Speaking during the presser on Saturday,

"Abhi dekho us time toh main kabhi khela nahin. Toh main bata nahin sakta. But rivalry ki baat kar rahe hain toh, aap log pata nahin kaun se rivalry ki baat kar rahe ho. Mujhe toh ground pe jaane ke baad stadium bhara hua lagta hai. Aur jab stadium bhara hota hai toh, main bolta hoon 'Bhai log entertainment ka time aa gaya hai'. Itne log aaye toh entertain karna padega sabko. Aur toh zyaada kuch sochte nahin hain."

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
Actor-Politician Vijay Slams DMK Govt For Curbs On Rallies, Says 2026 Fight Only Between TVK And DMK
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
UPSC Introduces AI-Enabled Facial Authentication For Secure Candidate Verification
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode
Education Ministry Analyzes Feasibility Of NEET-UG In Computer-Based Test Mode

(I have not played before, so I can't say. Since you are talking about rivalry, I don't know which one is being talked about. When I go to the ground, I see the stadiums filled. When the stadium is filled, I tell the boys. 'It's time for some entertainment'. When so many people have come, we have to entertain them. We don't think about anything else.)

Team India and Pakistan beat Oman and UAE in their last two matches

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan beat Oman and UAE, respectively, in their previous match of the multi-nation tournament. Although Pakistan will have taken some confidence from beating UAE by 41 runs, they face an uphill task of toppling the mighty Indian side. The Men in Blue had beaten their arch-rivals by seven wickets in the Group Stage fixture, outplaying them across departments.

Although Team India had rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy during the game against Oman, they are likely to return for the blockbuster clash. Pakistan will arguably need to play out of their skin to outclass the Indian side.

The Super 4 stage begins on Sunday, with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: When & Where To Watch Round 2 Of High-Voltage Clash?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: When & Where To Watch Round 2 Of High-Voltage Clash?

'I Can't Lose With Roger Federer There...': Flavio Cobolli's Witty Remark Draws Laughter At Laver...

'I Can't Lose With Roger Federer There...': Flavio Cobolli's Witty Remark Draws Laughter At Laver...

Asia Cup 2025: Did Pakistan Cancel Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead Of India Match? Check Out Details

Asia Cup 2025: Did Pakistan Cancel Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead Of India Match? Check Out Details

'Pata Nahin Kaun Se Rivalry Ki...': Suryakumar Yadav Seemingly Takes Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of Asia...

'Pata Nahin Kaun Se Rivalry Ki...': Suryakumar Yadav Seemingly Takes Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of Asia...

'Close Your Room, Switch Off Your Phone': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Mantra To 'Shut The Noise' Ahead...

'Close Your Room, Switch Off Your Phone': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Mantra To 'Shut The Noise' Ahead...