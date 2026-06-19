'Pass The Ball To Ronaldo': Joao Neves' Girlfriend Shuts Down Instagram Comments After Abuse From Ronaldo Fans

Joao Neves' girlfriend, Madalena Aragao, has disabled comments on her Instagram account after becoming the target of abuse from Cristiano Ronaldo fans. The online backlash followed Portugal's draw against DR Congo and intensified after Neves described Ronaldo as "no different" from any other player in the national team. Fans subsequently flooded both Neves' and Aragao's social media pages with criticism, forcing the actress and influencer to restrict comments on her posts.

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The backlash follows Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match that sparked widespread criticism from sections of Ronaldo's fanbase. Since the final whistle, several Portugal stars, including Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Pedro Neto, have seen their social media accounts flooded with accusations that they deliberately ignored or sabotaged the veteran forward during the game.

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The comments quickly went viral on social media, prompting a strong reaction from Ronaldo supporters. Fans flooded Neves' Instagram account with criticism, while many also turned their attention to actress and influencer Madalena Aragao, who is in a relationship with the midfielder.

Aragao's recent posts were inundated with negative comments, leading her to disable the comment section altogether. Screenshots circulating online showed numerous users demanding that Neves "pass the ball to Ronaldo" and criticizing his remarks about the Portugal captain.

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The incident highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo and the Portugal national team during the World Cup, with players and even their family members increasingly finding themselves at the centre of online debates and fan backlash.

Portugal's World Cup campaign remains delicately poised after the draw with DR Congo, with Roberto Martinez's side now turning its attention to a crucial Group K clash against Uzbekistan. With tougher tests still to come, including a final group-stage meeting with Colombia, Portugal will be eager to silence the outside noise and focus on securing qualification for the knockout rounds.