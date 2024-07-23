Paris Shocker: Australian Tourist Gang Raped By 5 Men Just Days Before Start Of Olympics 2024; Victim Hid In Kebab Shop

A shocking incident took place in Paris recently where an Australian woman was allegedly gang raped just days before the 2024 Olympic Games, according to the Daily Mail.

An extensive investigation has been initiated by the authorities, with the incident occurring in the early hours of Saturday in a popular nightlife district of the French capital, around 5 a.m.

Victim hid in kebab shop

French media sources, including Le Journal du Dimanche, have reported that the victim sought refuge in a kebab shop on Boulevard de Clichy in the 18th arrondissement after the attack. Emergency responders then transported her to Bichat Hospital.

Surveillance footage shows the distraught woman taking shelter in the kebab shop, where staff members attempted to comfort her.

CCTV footage reveals harrowing details

The video captures a man entering the shop, and the woman identifying him as her attacker.

The alleged perpetrator lingers before approaching the woman and patting her on the back. A patron then confronts the man, who flees the shop. Police arrive shortly afterward, with both staff and patrons attending to the woman.

Victim raped by 5 men

The shop owner told 7NEWS that the woman was inconsolable and her dress was damaged. She reportedly informed the police that she had been raped by five men.

The woman, who initially planned to return to Australia, is now staying in Paris to assist with the ongoing investigation.

A representative from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 7NEWS that the Australian Embassy in Paris is urgently liaising with French authorities following reports of the assault on an Australian citizen.