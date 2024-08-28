 Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?
Shotput athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav and javelin thrower Sumit Antil will be India's flag bearers for the ceremony.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image

After a seesaw and an exhilarating campaign of the 2024 Olympics, Paris is all gearing up to host the Paralympics as the opening ceremony will take place at the French Capital on August 28 (Wednesday). Viewers worldwide are inevitably intrigued to know how will the opening ceremony of the Paralympics pan out after the event of the Olympics divided fans.

article-image

Thomas Jolly, who oversaw the grand ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, will mark his appearance for the Paralympics too. Jolly underlined that he hopes to see the opening ceremony of the Paralympics become as spectacular an event as that of the Olympics. As quoted by Sportstar, he stated:

"While the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony will be the first of its kind, its monumental and popular concept is, for me, first and foremost a magnificent source of inspiration. From the Champs-Elysées to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances that have never been seen before."

It will also be the first time that the ceremony will take place outside the stadium.

Over 100 Indian athletes, including 52 from various sports, will take part in the opening ceremony. However, the athletes who have their competitions on Thursday will not partake in the opening ceremony and will invest their time in preparing. Shotput athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav and javelin thrower Sumit Antil will be India's flag bearers for the ceremony.

When and where to watch Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

The opening ceremony of Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin at 11:30 pm IST on August 28, Wednesday. It will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. Meanwhile, the live streaming will take place on Jio Cinema.

