 Paris Olympics: Swedish Female Journalist Banned For Deliberately Colliding With Chinese Gold Medalist Wang Chuqin; Video
The clip shared widely on social media shows a female reporter walking straight into Wang Chuqin, who was giving an interview to another journalist at the time.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
A journalist from Sweden has reportedly been banned from the Paris Olympics 2024 after deliberately banging into Chinese Table Tennis star Wang Chuqin at the Games.

A video of the incident was captured and shared widely on social media which shows a female mediaperson walking straight into Chuqin, who was giving an interview to another journalist at the time.

Chuqin was completely taken aback after the collision. Notably, Chuqin was knocked out of the TT men's singles by Sweden's Truls Moregard in the Round of 32.

This is the second controversy involving Chuqin who's TT paddle was allegedly broken by a reporter after his win in the men's singles first round.

The world No. 1 was inconsolable after losing his favourite paddle and was shockingly knocked out of the singles event in the next round by Moregard, who registered just his second win over the Chinese star in international competition.

Chuqin's controversial campaign

The past few days have been a roller coaster ride for the 24-year-old Chuqin. He teamed up with Sun Yingsha to defeat North Korea in the final of the mixed doubles and win gold before Chuqin's luck started to run out in the individual event.

Wang, however, admitted he "lost control of my emotions a little" after his table tennis bat broke but refused to blame anyone for his broken paddle or the defeat which followed.

“It didn't really have an influence on the match. It was just that my opponent played really, really well," Chuqin told AFP.

