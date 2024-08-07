Paris Olympics 2024: 'WFI Has Filed Appeal With UWW To Reconsider Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification', Says 'Shocked' IOA Chief PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha gave her first reaction to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, August 7.

Phogat was set to face Tokyo Olympic medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the final. However, the 29-year-old Indian grappler suffered a cruel twist of fate, becoming ineligible for the gold medal match due to being overweight, as confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association in a statement.

The IOC stated that Vinesh Phogat weighed a few grams more than the 50kg limit despite putting in her best efforts to shed the weight in order to qualify for the gold medal bout

In a video posted by IOA, PT Usha stated that the Vinesh Phogot's disqualification is 'very shocking' and assured all the help to the Indian grappler during this tough time. She added that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) appealed the decision to United World Wrestling (UWW).

"Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support." IOA chief said.

"The Wrestling Federation Of India has appealed to UWW & it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements." she added.

Following the disqualification from Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat became unconscious due to dehydration and she was immediately taken to hospital. The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana didn't sleep entire night and was running, jogging and skipping in order to meet required weight and become eligible to play for the gold medal match.

However, Vinesh's efforts went in vain as he was overweight by just 100 grams than permissible limit of 50kg, the category she had participated at the Paris Olympics.

With the disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has been replaced by Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who she defeated in the semifinal of the women's wrestling 50kg bout.

It was the third Olympic participation for Vinesh Phogat, having previously represented in 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In her Olympic debut, Phogat had a heartbreaking end to her campaign after she suffered a knee injury. In the following edition of the Games, Vinesh was knocked out after losing in the quarterfinal bout.