 ‘Most Unfortunate’: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Protest ‘Very Strongly’ Against Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification From Paris Olympics
Sunil Gavaskar said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well as the Indian government must do everything possible to address this.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

India must protest "very strongly" against the "unfortunate" disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the 50kg gold medal bout in the Paris Olympics after she was found to be overweight, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said here on Wednesday.

Vinesh was disqualified from taking part in the final for being overweight by 100 grams.

Gavaskar said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well as the Indian government must do everything possible to address this.

"I think it's (the) most unfortunate. I also think it's (the) most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Spartan racing event here.

"We're talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India whether it's the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India.

"We actually must be protesting very, very strongly about this whole thing,” said the former India captain, adding that whatever has happened must have been '100 per cent' crushing for Vinesh.

Vinesh was competing her third Olympics after forgettable outings in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She was in great form this time and took down defending champion Yui Susaki among others en route to the final. However, due to the disqualification, she will now return empty-handed from the Games.

