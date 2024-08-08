 Paris Olympics 2024: 'Black Label Ya Red Label?', Hilarious Reactions On CM Mann Correcting His Tweet From ₹50 Lakh To ₹1 Crore Reward For Bronze Medal Winning Hockey Players From Punjab
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsParis Olympics 2024: 'Black Label Ya Red Label?', Hilarious Reactions On CM Mann Correcting His Tweet From ₹50 Lakh To ₹1 Crore Reward For Bronze Medal Winning Hockey Players From Punjab

Paris Olympics 2024: 'Black Label Ya Red Label?', Hilarious Reactions On CM Mann Correcting His Tweet From ₹50 Lakh To ₹1 Crore Reward For Bronze Medal Winning Hockey Players From Punjab

A screenshot shared on social media platform X showed how the first post by Punjab CM mentioned Rs 50 lakh as the cash reward to the players from Punjab part of the men's Hockey team that won the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. However, that post was deleted by the official handle of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and a new post was put up.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Chandigarh, August 8: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who announced Rs 1 crore cash prize to each player from Punjab part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that won the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, was trolled brutally after netizens noticed that he corrected his own posts repeatedly on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A screenshot shared on social media platform X showed how the first post by Punjab CM mentioned Rs 50 lakh as the cash reward to the players from Punjab. However, that post was deleted by the official handle of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and a new post was put up.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Read Also
Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics...
article-image

But soon after the new post, which announced Rs 1 crore as the prize for the players, the handle deleted that post as well and uploaded a new one.

"As per our sports policy we will give ₹1 crore for each bronze medal players of Punjab..चक दे इंडिया..," the new and latest post by the CM read.

However, deleting multiple posts and changing the initial cash amount announced to the players caught the attention of netizens who were in no mood to spare the Punjab CM.

"How many more edits will take place?" asked a handle.

A user, referring to the long and public battle that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had with alcohol, passed an unkind remark.

The netizens' comment reminded one of the episode when as per media reports, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Frankfurt for Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight as he was in an "inebriated state." Mann was on a trip to Germany from September 11-18 in 2022, and had to delay his departure as he was reportedly "drunk", claimed media reports.

Though several netizens tried to troll Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, a number of posts on X also appreciated the move by Mann to announce the cash reward for the hockey players from Punjab part of the team that created history and won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards for Players and Support Staff Following...

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards for Players and Support Staff Following...

Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics...

Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of...

Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of...