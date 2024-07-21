Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces ₹8.5 Crore For 257-Member Indian Contingent

Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a sum of ₹8.5 crore which will be given to the Indian Olympic Association for the Paris-bound athletes.

India will be represented by 117 athletes - 70 men & 47 women - at the Olympic Games starting July 26. The 257-member Indian contingent will also consist of 140 support staff.

The Indian athletes will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign.

"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" Shah tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India will be hoping to surpass their previous best tally at the Olympics after the 7 medals the nation won at the Tokyo 2020 Games. India's campaign will begin with the individual archery ranking rounds on July 25.

Indian athletes have already started arriving at the Paris Games Village. The opening ceremony will take place on on July 26 in the French capital.

BCCI helping other sports

The Indian cricket board has increasingly focused on supporting other sports through various initiatives. Recognising its role beyond cricket, BCCI has contributed to the development of sports infrastructure, particularly in regions where cricket facilities are abundant.

Additionally, BCCI has provided financial aid to athletes and associations involved in various sports disciplines, aiming to bolster their training and competitive opportunities. The board has also collaborated with governmental bodies and sports federations to promote grassroots sports development across the country.

Moreover, BCCI's financial prowess and organizational expertise have been instrumental in organising multi-sport events, thereby fostering a culture of sports excellence beyond cricket.