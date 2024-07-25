Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray Withdraws From Men's Singles Competition; To Focus On Doubles With Dan Evans

Andy Murray | Credits: Twitter

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who is retiring from professional tennis following the conclusion of this year's Games, will partner Dan Evans in the men's doubles tournament as he bids to go out on a high with his third Olympic medal.

"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," Murray said in a statement confirming his withdrawal."

"Our practice has been great and we're playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time," he added.

The Briton bagged his first Olympic singles gold in the 2012 London Olympics, where he defeated Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight games.

In Rio 2016 Games, he became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles gold medals, when he beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Andy Murray will look to end his international career on high

Andy Murray has played only limited matches in the ongoing 2024 season. The 34-year-old withdrew from the singles at Wimbledon this year as he wanted to focus on playing doubles with Jamie Murray.

Murray's last appearance in the singles was in the Queens Club Championship, where he suffered an injury during round of 16 match against Jordan Thompson.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Andy Murray decided to withdraw from the singles competition and focused only on doubles, where he played alongside Joe Salisbury.

With two gold medals in the Olympics, Murray will look to add another medal in his tally in order to end his illustrious international career on high.