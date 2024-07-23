'My Last Ever Tennis Tournament': Andy Murray Announces Paris 2024 Olympics Will Be His Swansong

Andy Murray. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

British Tennis star Andy Murray has announced that Paris Olympics will be his final Tennis tournament as he took to his official social media handles to announce the same. The 37-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media and is looking forward to going all the way one final time.

The veteran made his first appearance in the Olympic games in 2008 in Beijing and had a forgettable defeat to Lu Yen-hsun in the opening round. However, Murray put that disappointment back by striking gold as he beat Roger Federer in straight sets four years later. He defended it successfully in 2016 by beating Juan Martin del Potro at Rio in 2016, thereby becoming the first Male Tennis player to clinch gold twice in Olympics.

Murray wrote:

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!"

Andy Murray fought through his back injury to play in Wimbledon this year:

Murray's back injury almost prevented him from partaking in Wimbledon this year. Although he pulled out of the singles competition and his mixed-doubles contest with Emma Raducanu couldn't go through, he was knocked out in the opening round in the doubles category. Speaking after the loss in Wimbledon, the Englishman had said, as quoted by BBC:

"It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can't. Physically it's too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport."

The 37-year-old had announced before hand he would struggle to play beyond summer, but want to make it to the Olympics.