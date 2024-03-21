Paris 2024: Organisers Set To Provide More Than 200,000 Condoms To Athletes In Olympic Village

Paris Olympics will begin on July 26th. | (Credits: Twitter)

Paris has come up with a bizarre initiative ahead of the Olympics 2024, beginning on July 26th. With the country marking a return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic and the friendly hook-up culture also on the radar, the organisers of the event plans to provide condoms to athletes staying in the Olympic village in the summer.

Laurent Dalard, one of the co-ordinators of the health-related services, spoke about distributing 200000 condoms for men and 20,000 women. With 1050 athletes set to grace the occasion, the organisers feel it will be suffice.

"We don't know how many people are likely to use them and obviously we'll adapt to the requirements if needed," Dalard told, as quoted by AFP.