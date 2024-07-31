Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh's Bronze

Japan had a fantastic day at the Olympics on Tuesday, snagging gold medals in Judo, Skateboarding, and Fencing, adding to their earlier win in Artistic Gymnastics. This string of victories keeps Japan firmly at the top of the medal tally. They've been particularly strong in Judo, where they've won three golds, bringing their total gold count to seven and their overall medal haul to 13.

China is right on Japan's heels with six gold medals, showcasing their dominance in shooting and diving. Along with their golds, China has also collected six silver and two bronze medals, giving them a total of 14 medals. They're definitely making it a close race at the top.

Hosts France have been a pleasant surprise, securing the third spot in the medal standings. They've grabbed golds in Canoe Slalom and Cycling (Mountain Bike), proving they can compete with the best. The home crowd must be thrilled with their unexpected success.

India Struggles To Climb

India, despite winning their second medal—a bronze from the impressive duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh—has slipped to 32nd in the rankings. It's been a tough competition, and while their athletes are showing promise, they’ve had a few setbacks.

The energy at the Olympics is electric, with every country giving it their all. Japan's golden run has been particularly inspiring, and they seem determined to keep their lead. China's consistent performance in various disciplines is keeping everyone on their toes. Meanwhile, France’s strong showing on home soil adds an exciting twist to the games.

With more events to come, the medal tally could still see plenty of changes. Every win, every point, and every effort counts as these athletes chase their dreams and aim to make their countries proud.