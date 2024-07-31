 Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh's Bronze
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsParis 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh's Bronze

Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh's Bronze

Despite winning their second medal -- a bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 32nd position in the table.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image

Japan had a fantastic day at the Olympics on Tuesday, snagging gold medals in Judo, Skateboarding, and Fencing, adding to their earlier win in Artistic Gymnastics. This string of victories keeps Japan firmly at the top of the medal tally. They've been particularly strong in Judo, where they've won three golds, bringing their total gold count to seven and their overall medal haul to 13.

China is right on Japan's heels with six gold medals, showcasing their dominance in shooting and diving. Along with their golds, China has also collected six silver and two bronze medals, giving them a total of 14 medals. They're definitely making it a close race at the top.

Hosts France have been a pleasant surprise, securing the third spot in the medal standings. They've grabbed golds in Canoe Slalom and Cycling (Mountain Bike), proving they can compete with the best. The home crowd must be thrilled with their unexpected success.

Read Also
India At Paris Olympics Day 4 Live: Boxers Off To Disappointing Start As Jaismine Lamboria, Amit...
article-image

India Struggles To Climb

India, despite winning their second medal—a bronze from the impressive duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh—has slipped to 32nd in the rankings. It's been a tough competition, and while their athletes are showing promise, they’ve had a few setbacks.

The energy at the Olympics is electric, with every country giving it their all. Japan's golden run has been particularly inspiring, and they seem determined to keep their lead. China's consistent performance in various disciplines is keeping everyone on their toes. Meanwhile, France’s strong showing on home soil adds an exciting twist to the games.

With more events to come, the medal tally could still see plenty of changes. Every win, every point, and every effort counts as these athletes chase their dreams and aim to make their countries proud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker &...

Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 4: Japan Retains Top Spot, India 32nd After Manu Bhaker &...

SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: All-Round Suryakumar Yadav & Washington Sundar Star As India Beat Sri Lanka In...

SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: All-Round Suryakumar Yadav & Washington Sundar Star As India Beat Sri Lanka In...

Paris 2024: 'This Is My Last Olympics', Says Sobbing Indian Badminton Stalwart Ashwini Ponnappa

Paris 2024: 'This Is My Last Olympics', Says Sobbing Indian Badminton Stalwart Ashwini Ponnappa

IPL 2025: Team Purse May Be Increased To Rs 120-125 Crore, 5-6 Player Retentions Likely For Each...

IPL 2025: Team Purse May Be Increased To Rs 120-125 Crore, 5-6 Player Retentions Likely For Each...

India At Paris Olympics Day 4 Live: Boxers Off To Disappointing Start As Jaismine Lamboria, Amit...

India At Paris Olympics Day 4 Live: Boxers Off To Disappointing Start As Jaismine Lamboria, Amit...