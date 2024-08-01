Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally Day 6: India Languishing At 43rd Spot As Swapnil Kusale Adds Country's 3rd

Swapnil Kusale. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India managed to add 1 more medal to their tally in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics as shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the 50-metre rifle 3P shooting event on Thursday (August 1, 2024). But with only 3 medals thus far, India are languishing at the 43rd spot in the medals tally, with China sitting pretty at the top, bagging 22.

The 28-year-old also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal at the 50-metre rifle 3P shooting event. He finished 3rd overall with aggregate points of 451.4. As far as the qualification round goes, Kusale finished seventh in that round to gain an entry into the final.

Celebration in Olympic bronze medal winner Swapnil Kusale's home town Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.#OlympicGamesParis2024 pic.twitter.com/EwvQhubF72 — Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) August 1, 2024

Chinese shooter Liu Yukun stormed into the qualification books with a total of 594-38x.

Manu Bhaker has won 2 out of 3 medals for India in Paris Olympics 2024:

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker has done the weightlifting for India as far as their medals tally is concerned in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old shooter, who hails from Haryana, won bronze in the in the women's 10m Air pistol event and achieved the same with Sarabjot Singh in 10m mixed pistol event.

The youngster will have the opportunity to add to her and India's collection in the women's 25m Air Pistol event, for which the qualification round will take place on Friday (August 2nd). Top seven shooters will compete in the final on Sunday (August 3rd).