Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazilian Swimmer Ana Vieira Sent Home For Sneaking Out Of Games Village With Boyfriend

Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was banished from the Olympic Games Village on Monday after she sneaked out without permission with her boyfriend to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 26.

Vieira has been sent home while her boyfriend Gabriel Santos, who is also a swimmer in the Brazilian team, has been given a warning by the officials.

Brazilian Olympic Committee Statement

Vieira was asked to leave as she behaved in a "disrespectful and aggressively challenging" manner after being confronted about the breach by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

“The COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorization last Friday. Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately,” the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports said in a statement.

Vieira vows to fight back

Vieira meanwhile, took to Instagram to explain her side of the story.

"My things are there [in the Olympic Village], I went to the airport in shorts. I had to open my suitcase at the airport. I'm in Portugal, I'm going to Recife and then to São Paulo.

"I have already filed a complaint of harassment and nothing has been resolved, harassment within the team.”

"I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are," Vieira said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, Vieira and Santos sneaked out of the Village the night before their competition.

The couple was part of the Brazilian men's and women's 4x100m freestyle relay teams which failed to qualify for the finals following this incident.

It was Vieira who posted pictures of her visit to the Eiffel Tower with Santos which triggered the controversy. While Santos issued an apology, Vieira was sent packing for her behaviour after breaking a major rule.