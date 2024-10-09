‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like Nasser Hussain In Multan Heat

Zainab Abbas, Nasser Hussain, and Aamir Sohail. | (Credits: Twitter)

With conditions being close to a sweltering 40 degrees in Multan amid the first Test between Pakistan and England, fans have raised eyebrows on Pakistanis seemingly enjoying the entitlement. A few social media users reacted as renowned Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas shared a picture of Nasser Hussain holding an umbrella amid the heat. However, Zainab and Aamer Sohail needed someone else to do the job.

Taking to X, Zainab wrote, "It’s hot in Multan! With the lovely @nassercricket & Aamer Sohail talking all things cricket."

One english man holding his own umbrella and two pakistanis who can not hold their umbrellas for themselves ..Pretty much sums up how crippled and entitled we think we are !! https://t.co/PBWnC9lafQ — Yamina (@Yameiena) October 9, 2024

Replying to the tweet, a user stated the below:

"One english man holding his own umbrella and two pakistanis who can not hold their umbrellas for themselves ..Pretty much sums up how crippled and entitled we think we are !!"

Here's how the netizens have reacted to that same response:

Damn, what an observation. Sums up the mentality of Indians and Pakistanis — VA (@Lucaciao26) October 9, 2024

Papa ki paria hain. — ރ (@sibghat_hashmi) October 9, 2024

Two nation theory 😁 — پٹھانی (@mirhahayat) October 9, 2024

Thts the reason they ruled almost every country of the world — mOHD aQIB Jaipur (@asliaqib) October 9, 2024

No, mostly just taking advantage of cheap labour and in turn becoming helpless without it. — irate lobster🦞 (@rajadityax) October 9, 2024

Everyone around here acts like they own the place, like a freaking royalty--without the crown and common sense. — SAS 🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@SarfarazSh85) October 9, 2024