 ‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like Nasser Hussain In Multan Heat
Conditions have been unforgiving for the players in Multan amid the first Test between England and Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Zainab Abbas, Nasser Hussain, and Aamir Sohail. | (Credits: Twitter)

With conditions being close to a sweltering 40 degrees in Multan amid the first Test between Pakistan and England, fans have raised eyebrows on Pakistanis seemingly enjoying the entitlement. A few social media users reacted as renowned Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas shared a picture of Nasser Hussain holding an umbrella amid the heat. However, Zainab and Aamer Sohail needed someone else to do the job.

Taking to X, Zainab wrote, "It’s hot in Multan! With the lovely @nassercricket & Aamer Sohail talking all things cricket."

Replying to the tweet, a user stated the below:

"One english man holding his own umbrella and two pakistanis who can not hold their umbrellas for themselves ..Pretty much sums up how crippled and entitled we think we are !!"

Here's how the netizens have reacted to that same response:

