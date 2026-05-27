'Papa Is Also Kohli': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Interaction With Ex-U19 Teammate Taruwar Kohli's Son Goes Viral | VIDEO

Virat Kohli re-united with former U19 World Cup teammate Taruwar Kohli in a heartwarming interaction that has gone viral on social media. While in Dharamshala playing the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Kohli got off the team bus to greet Taruwar and his daughter, with Virat playfully saying, "Papa Is Also Kohli".

"The world knows your records. I know your heart. Stay blessed, brother," Taruwar Kohli captioned his video on Instagram.

Virat re-unites with ex-U19 teammate

In a video posted on Instagram, Taruwar Kohli shared a heartwarming reunion with his childhood teammate and RCB star Virat Kohli. The 'two Kohlis' famously played in the 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia. Virat was captain of the side, while Taruwar played as an opener. The post also featured Taruwar’s daughter, who appeared shy while meeting her favourite cricketer.

"Fame changes people, it didn't change Virat. Specially came out of the team bus to meet us," Taruwar wrote in the video.

While Virat went onto have a glorious career for India, Taruwar had a long domestic career. He played for Punjab and later Mizoram before announcing his retirement in early 2024. The left-hander averaged 53.80 in his FC career, including a stunning 300.

He played in the IPL in the first two seasons, but managed just 4 games across his stints at Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, scoring a total of 11 runs.