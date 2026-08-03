Panvel’s Swastika Ghosh Wins Gold For India At Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships |

Swastika Sandeep Ghosh, an international table tennis player from Panvel and a postgraduate student at Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College, New Panvel, has clinched a gold medal for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, bringing laurels to the country, Maharashtra and the city.

Ghosh, who is pursuing her postgraduate studies in English at the autonomous college run by the Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, was part of the Indian team that secured the gold medal at the prestigious international event.

Known for her aggressive style of play, speed and technical prowess, Ghosh has consistently excelled at both national and international competitions. Her latest triumph at the Commonwealth Championships adds another milestone to her growing list of achievements and further cements her reputation as one of India's promising table tennis players.

Her success has sparked celebrations in Panvel's sporting community, with coaches, athletes and sports enthusiasts hailing the achievement as an inspiration for aspiring players in the region.

The management of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha congratulated Ghosh on her achievement. Among those who extended their wishes were chairman and former MP Ramsheth Thakur, president Arunsheth Bhagat, vice-chairman Y.T. Deshmukh, executive committee member and MLA Prashant Thakur, former House leader Paresh Thakur, secretary Dr S.T. Gadde, principal Prof. Dr S.K. Patil, sports director Dr Vinod Naik, head of the English department Dr R.V. Yevle, faculty members, non-teaching staff and students.

Congratulating the student, principal Prof. Dr S.K. Patil said Ghosh's gold medal has brought immense pride to the college, Panvel and the nation.

"Swastika's achievement is an inspiration for all our students. We wish her continued success in her future sporting career," Patil said.

The college said Ghosh's historic feat has created an atmosphere of celebration on campus, with sports organisations, citizens and well-wishers showering her with congratulations.

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