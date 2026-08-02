FPJ Interview | 'Focus Was Gold, Not Opponent's Winning Streak': Commonwealth Boxing Champion Sakshi Chaudhary On Strategy, Army Life & Bigger Dreams

For Sakshi Chaudhary, winning the women's 51kg boxing gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was the reward for 14 years of unwavering hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, the Indian boxer defeated England's Ruby White 5-0 in the final, ending the latter's 68-match unbeaten streak and scripting one of the biggest moments of her career. In this exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sakshi talks about her defining victory, her journey and a lot more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: What was going through your mind when the referee raised your hand after the final? When did it truly sink in that you had won gold for India?

A: After the second round, I was quite confident because I had won the first round 5-0 and the second round 4-1. I knew I was in a strong position, so my strategy for the final round was simply to maintain the rhythm and not make any mistakes.

When the referee raised my hand and announced me as the winner, I was overwhelmed with happiness. It felt like my dream had finally come true. This was my first Commonwealth Games, and I had been training for this moment for the last 14 years. Winning the gold medal felt like the reward for every sacrifice and every hour of hard work I had put in over the years.

Sakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

Q: Your biggest hurdle was England's Ruby White, who came into the final on a 68-match winning streak. Did that record create any pressure before you stepped into the ring?

A: Not at all. My hunger to win the gold medal for my country was much bigger than her winning streak.

I never focused on how many matches she had won. My entire focus was on what I needed to do inside the ring. I trusted the strategy my coaches and I had prepared and made sure I gave my 100 percent. That's all that mattered to me.

Q: Winning a gold medal is the result of years of preparation. Can you take us through the training, sacrifices and mental preparation that went into the Commonwealth Games?

A: Before the Commonwealth Games, I had to compete in the 51 kg category, whereas my regular weight category was 54 kg. I had to lose around three to four kilograms just for the trials, which itself was a huge challenge.

The competition at the trials was extremely tough because boxers like Nikhat Zareen and Meenakshi Hooda were competing in the same category. Very few people believed that I would qualify to represent India in the 51 kg category at the Commonwealth Games.

But I proved everyone wrong by earning my place for both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Getting selected was only the first step. After that, I wanted to prove that I belonged at the international level and that I could win a gold medal for India. I had only one mindset—it was do or die. That hunger kept me going throughout the journey.

Sakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

Q: Along with being an elite boxer, you're also serving in the Indian Army. How has life in the Army influenced your discipline and approach to boxing?

A: The Army has taught me discipline, consistency and the importance of hard work. I joined the Indian Army in December 2022 after Colonel Manoj encouraged me to become a part of it.

I train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, which is one of India's best boxing training centres. Since there are only three or four women boxers there, the coaches are able to give us individual attention and help us improve every aspect of our game.

We also get opportunities to spar with male boxers. When you regularly train against male boxers, competing against female opponents feels comparatively easier. I can honestly say that I have improved tremendously after joining the Army.

Q: Behind every successful athlete is a strong support system. Who has been your biggest pillar of strength?

A: Without a doubt, my family—especially my parents and my brother.

It was my father's dream that I should take up a sport because I was physically active as a child. He used to travel nearly 20 kilometres with me every day for training, wait outside for almost two and a half hours, and then take me back home.

Whether it was raining or winter, we travelled on a bike. Those first four or five years were very difficult, but my father never complained. Even today, whenever possible, he travels with me for tournaments.

My mother has also made countless sacrifices. She never lets me worry about household work. She always tells me to rest while she takes care of everything else. Whatever I have achieved today is because of the efforts and sacrifices my family has made for me.

Q: There's a picture of you with Virat Kohli on your Instagram, and you've often spoken about drawing inspiration from him. What is it about him that motivates you?

A: The Virat Kohli Foundation supported me for three to four years, and I will always be grateful for that.

I met him in 2019, and what inspires me the most is his consistency and the way he handles pressure. His discipline is remarkable. Even though he doesn't compete in a weight-category sport, he maintains incredible fitness and keeps himself in top condition throughout the year.

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared a post celebrating my achievement, it was a very proud and special moment for me.

Q: You've now achieved your dream of winning Commonwealth Games gold. What's the next dream you're chasing?

A: My ultimate dream is to win an Olympic gold medal for India.

Before that, I have the Asian Games coming up in just 45 days, and my immediate goal is to win the gold medal there as well. I want to keep making my country proud.