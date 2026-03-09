'Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana': Mohammed Siraj Takes Dig At Team Management Over His & Kuldeep Yadav's Role In India's T20 World Cup Victory | VIDEO

Mohammed Siraj And Kuldeep Yadav | X

Ahmedabad, March 9: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is known for his humorous and witty replies. Another video of the Indian bowler and member of the Indian ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winning squad is going viral on social media. Mohammed Siraj is seen in the video taking a dig at the team management after he was asked about his and another India bowler Kuldeep Yadav's role in the team's victory.

Siraj's Reply

Mohammed Siraj hilariously replied that their role was very important from giving water to the players and holding their bats for them. Mohammed Siraj himself laughed at his reply, however, he gave credit to the team for the victory and also said that he is ready to do whatever the team requires.

'God's Plan'

The presenter asked Mohammed Siraj, "What will be the World Cup's line, I only believe in...?" To which Siraj replied, "Whole team. It was God's script as I was not in the team initially and then I got a surprise call and then we became the champions."

Not Part Of Playing Eleven

The presenter then asked, "Thoda sa frustrating ho sakta hai playing eleven se bahar rehna, lekin role kitna bada hai aap dono ka." (It can be frustrating sometimes not being part of the playing XI, however, how big is your role?)

'Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana'

Siraj replied hilariously, "Haa bahut hi bada role hai hum dono ka, bahar baithke pani pilana back to back, bat uthana." (Yes, we played a major role. Sitting outside and providing water to the players and holding their bats.)

He also said, "Net mein bowling. Fir humlog positive environment rakhte hai. Hamesha players ko aisa rehta hai ki khele, but team ka jo combination k liye humlog bahar baithe hai toh team is important. No person is important, but team is important. Toh humlog ka aisa tha ki team jo sochti hai wahi behtar hoga." (Bowling in the nets. Then we keep a positive environment. Players always feel like they should play, but for the team combination if we are sitting outside, then the team is important. No person is important, but the team is important. So our thinking was that whatever the team thinks will be better)

Video Viral

Mohammed Siraj's clip is now going viral on social media and it is being widely shared by the internet users. They are claiming that Mohammed Siraj took a dig at the team management for keeping him and Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing eleven.