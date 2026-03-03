Fact Check: Did Mohammed Siraj & Mohammed Shami Unfollow Yuzvendra Chahal After His Post Ignited Heated Debate Amid US-Iran-Israel War?

Mohammed Siraj/Yuzvendra Chahal/ Mohammed Shami/ Instagram

In recent days, Indian cricket has been at the centre of a swirl of social media speculation and debate involving leading players. At the heart of it is Yuzvendra Chahal, whose cryptic Instagram post sparked widespread online discussion amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Chahal shared the message, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support,” which many interpreted against the backdrop of the US–Iran–Israel conflict and the global reactions that followed.

The post drew mixed reactions from fans, some praising it as a patriotic message and others criticising it as unnecessarily political, highlighting the charged atmosphere in which even a seemingly neutral statement can trigger heated debate.

Did Shami and Siraj unfollow Chahal?

Simultaneously, rumours began circulating online claiming that Chahal’s Indian teammates Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami had unfollowed him on Instagram in response to the post. However, fact-checking by multiple outlets shows this claim is false, neither Siraj nor Shami has unfollowed Chahal on the platform, and there’s no verifiable evidence to support the narrative of a rift between them. The rumour appears to have originated from social media speculation rather than confirmed activity on their accounts.

The episode underscores how quickly unverified claims can gain traction online, particularly when public figures are involved. In an era of heightened global tensions and polarised discourse, even routine social media interactions among athletes can be misread or misrepresented, fueling unnecessary controversy. Fans and commentators are reminded to check primary sources and verified social accounts before drawing conclusions about relationships or intentions based on rumours alone.