 Iran Women's Football Team Stand Silent During National Anthem At Asian Cup 2026 Amid Political Turmoil; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
At the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, members of the Iran women's national football team stood silently during their national anthem ahead of their opening match against South Korea, an act that has drawn widespread attention amid intense political turmoil and conflict affecting their home country. Although they did not sing or mouth the anthem, the Iranian squad showed solemn respect by standing as the anthem played, a moment captured against the backdrop of a 3-0 defeat.

The gesture, which many observers have interpreted as poignant and symbolic, came amid a charged atmosphere following recent military escalations involving Iran and ongoing internal unrest. Some supporters in the stadium waved flags associated with Iran’s pre-Islamic revolution era, signalling dissent with the current regime, while others watched in silence.

On the sidelines, head coach Marziyeh Jafari declined to comment on the national crisis or the anthem situation, choosing to focus on football and the team’s performance. Regardless, the anthem silence has sparked discussion across global sports and political commentary circles, seen by some as an act of quiet defiance and by others as a respectful yet profoundly emotional response to events affecting Iran and its people.

