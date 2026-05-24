'Panga Na Lo': Rajasthan Royals Brutally Troll Punjab Kings After Edging IPL 2026 Playoffs Battle

Rajasthan Royals had the last laugh over Punjab Kings as the 2008 champions clinched their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs on Sunday. Royals' secured the final spot, knocking out Punjab Kings in the process. After the win was secured, the franchise quoted an old PBKS tweet, simply responding 'Panga Na Lo' in a now viral post.

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Soon after confirming their playoff spot, Rajasthan picked up an old Punjab Kings tweet that had read, “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi!” — a post PBKS had used earlier in the season to troll RR after the Royals lost to Delhi Capitals on May 1.

This time, Rajasthan flipped the script.

RR replied to the old tweet with the famous viral meme featuring Arjun Kapoor standing stranded outside a door while the rest of the guests walk into a party. The meme was used to mock Punjab’s elimination, effectively portraying PBKS as the team left outside while Rajasthan entered the IPL playoffs.

The post instantly went viral across social media, with fans praising Rajasthan for the perfectly timed clap back.

Earlier in the season, after defeating Punjab in a league-stage clash, Rajasthan had mocked the Shreyas Iyer-led side by quoting Salman Khan’s famous viral 2014 post on X, formerly Twitter, where the Bollywood superstar had jokingly asked: “Zinta’s team won kya?”

The reference was aimed at Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta and quickly gained traction online among IPL fans. Punjab, meanwhile, waited for an opportunity to respond and eventually did so after Rajasthan’s defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 1 — despite PBKS not even being involved in that fixture.

PBKS’ “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi!” and “Panga Na Lo” posts were widely shared at the time, with many fans believing Punjab had won the meme battle. However, with RR qualifying for the playoffs, Riyan Parag and Co have had the last laugh.