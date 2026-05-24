IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RCB Vs GT In Qualifier 1, RR To Face SRH In Eliminator - Check Full Schedule

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Rajasthan Royals booked their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a clinical performance at the Wankhede Stadium. Royals needed a win to secure their place in the top 4 and did so in some style, despite runs from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Rajasthan will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Chandigarh, while RCB and GT will face off in Qualifer 1 at Dharamshala.

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

May 26: Qualifier 1 - RCB vs GT, Dharamshala

May 27: Eliminator - SRH vs RR, Chandigarh

May 29: Qualifier 2 - Loser of RCB vs GT vs winner of Eliminator, Chandigarh

MAy 31: Final

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Rajasthan Royals sealed a place in the IPL playoffs with a convincing 30-run win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The victory took RR to 16 points and completed the knockout line-up alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jofra Archer starred with both bat and ball for Rajasthan. The pacer smashed 32 off just 15 balls late in the innings to push RR to 205 for eight. Dhruv Jurel made 38, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dasun Shanaka chipped in with useful contributions.

Mumbai Indians fought hard in the chase through Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 60. He added 63 runs with Will Jacks and another 48 with skipper Hardik Pandya. However, MI kept losing wickets at key moments and finished on 175 for nine.

Archer then returned to dominate with the ball, picking up 3 for 17 in a superb four-over spell. His effort ensured RR stayed in control throughout the second innings. For Mumbai, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets each.