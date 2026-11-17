Palestine Apologises To India After Player Kicks Indian Captain In The Face During U-17 Asian Cup Qualifier | VIDEO | X

Palestine Under-17 head coach Yousef Sharbaji apologised to India after his player Mohammed Jamhour was sent off for his actions against Indian captain Dallalmoun Gangte during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. Sharbaji condemned the incident and congratulated the Indian team for their 4-1 victory.

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Red Card Incident

The incident took place in the 10th minute of the match when Jamhour lost his cool after Palestine conceded an early goal. The Palestinian player brought down an Indian opponent near the touchline and kicked him twice while he was on the ground. The referee immediately showed him a straight red card and Palestine was left with 10 players for most of the match.

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Reacting to the incident, Sharbaji reportedly said, "There was no reason to do that." The Palestine coach also acknowledged India's performance and congratulated the team, admitting that the Blue Colts deserved to win the match.

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Coach's Statement

He said in the post-match interview, "From the beginning, we had a red card for our player. He is one of the most important players in our team. And after that, we apologize for the player, for what he did, from our side. It's not—no reason to do that, actually."

He also said, "They have more possession on the ball, and they take the win. Congratulations for them."

Match Details

India had taken an early lead through Kamgouhao Doungel in the eighth minute. Despite playing with 10 players, Palestine managed to equalise through Yazan Khalifah who converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.

Strong Comeback

However, India came back strongly in the second half with Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam scoring in the 52nd minute. Captain Dallalmoun Gangte extended the lead in the 59th minute before Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia added the fourth goal in the 89th minute to seal a 4-1 victory.