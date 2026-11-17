Racism Row Erupts As Palestine Player’s Alleged ‘Stinking’ Gesture |

An alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte has sparked outrage during India's AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifying clash against Palestine, with fans demanding an investigation and strict action from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Palestine player makes racist gesture

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Controversy grew as Palestine's number 19 made a 'fanning the nose' gesture near India's captain Dallalmuon Gangte, seen by many as a racist stereotype implying bad smell. The referee did impose any sanctions during the game but a video of the incident has since gone viral.

Fans took to social media to demand that the AFC examine the footage and investigate the incident, insisting that discriminatory behaviour must not be tolerated in football.

Red card after controversial tackle, kicking

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The racism controversy added to an already heated encounter in Kuala Lumpur, which had witnessed another major flashpoint earlier in the match.

Palestine's Mohammed Jamhour was shown a straight red card after repeatedly kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam and standing on his arm. The incident further intensified tensions between the two sides.

With both sides fighting for the top spot in a tightly contested Group E, the match was expected to be a crucial battle in the race for AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualification.

However, the alleged racist gesture has shifted the spotlight away from the football, raising serious questions about discrimination, sportsmanship and accountability in Asian football.