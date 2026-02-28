Pakistan Unleash Powerplay Carnage, Register Their Highest ICC T20 WC26 Score Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Unleash Powerplay Carnage | X

Pallekele, February 28: Pakistan had a dream start to their most crucial match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Pakistan managed to score 64 runs in their first six overs of the Powerplay without losing a single wicket against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. This is Pakistan's highest Powerplay score so far in the current edition of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave the perfect start as the team wanted in the must-win game against Sri Lanka. Sahibzada Farhan scored his another half-century of the tournament and has surpassed Virat Kohli for highest score in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

Pakistan openers are in good touch in the game so far and have managed to score their highest runs in the Powerplay. Pakistan will now be eyeing a massive target for Sri Lanka as they have to win the game with a huge margin to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by at least 64 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as their NRR is not as good as that of New Zealand. If Pakistan does not win with a margin of 64 runs, then New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan or New Zealand, whichever team qualifies will face South Africa in the semi-finals as they have already booked their place in the last 4 teams after winning all their Super 8 matches.