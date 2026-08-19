Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka, England In Tri-Series Ahead Of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027; Check Full Schedule | FPJ | AI

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England in an ODI tri-series in October as the three former world champions prepare for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The tri-series will begin on October 18 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final will be played on October 31 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

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The three teams will play six league matches across Rawalpindi and Lahore before the top two sides meet in the final. Pakistan will face England twice and Sri Lanka twice during the league stage, while England and Sri Lanka will also meet twice.

Before the ODI series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13. The two teams had last met in the format during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in February.

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Pakistan and Sri Lanka will then meet in a two-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13, followed by the second Test in Lahore from November 17 to 21.

The two teams are currently placed sixth and eighth respectively in the WTC standings. Sri Lanka are coming off a defeat against India in the first Test of their two-match home series, while Pakistan drew their recent two-Test series against the West Indies 1-1.

Pakistan are currently touring England for a three-Test series, which is also part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The packed schedule will give Pakistan important preparation across all three formats. The ODI tri-series will provide the teams with an opportunity to test their combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Pakistan's Schedule

T20I Series vs Sri Lanka

October 9 – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

October 11 – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

October 13 – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

ODI Tri-Series vs Sri Lanka and England

October 18 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi

October 20 – Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi

October 22 – Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi

October 25 – Pakistan vs England, Lahore

October 27 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

October 29 – Sri Lanka vs England, Lahore

October 31 – Tri-Series Final, Lahore

Test Series vs Sri Lanka

November 9-13 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

November 17-21 – 2nd Test, Lahore