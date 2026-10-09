Pakistan Team Manager Asks Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah To Remove Caps In Front Of Mohsin Naqvi; VIDEO | X

A video has gone viral on social media in which Pakistan Cricket Team manager is seen schooling the players over discipline. The incident occurred during the traditional dinner organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the players ahead of the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20I series.

The viral video shows that the Pakistani cricketers arrive at the dinner and Mohsin Naqvi welcomes them. However, India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final match hero Hasan Nawaz arrived in front of Naqvi with his cap on.

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Nawaz shook hands with Naqvi and went ahead, however, the team manager present beside Naqvi points finger at him and asks him to remove his cap in front of Mohsin Naqvi, reportedly as per the protocol.

Naseem Shah was also followed while wearing a cap, the manager immediately asked him to remove his cap. The players then removed their caps and then joined in for the dinner.

The players should follow if such protocols exist. A social media user shared the video and said, "Managers are certainly responsible for discipline, but national cricketers aren't schoolchildren who need to be told with finger gestures during an event to remove their cap from their head.

He also said, "Players are informed about such protocols well before the event, aren't they? I hope no one takes this as personal criticism."

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi. All three matches will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The series begins on October 9 and ends on October 13. The first ball is scheduled for 6:00 PM Pakistan time (6:30 PM IST), with the toss at 5:30 PM PKT.

The first T20I will be played on October 9, followed by the second T20I on October 11. The series will conclude with the third T20I on October 13. All three matches will be played at the same venue in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will be led by Sahibzada Farhan, who takes charge of the T20I side after leading Pakistan at the Asian Games. Sri Lanka will be captained by Kusal Mendis.

The series will be followed by an ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England. That competition will begin on October 18 and will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore.