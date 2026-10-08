India Vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-Rivals Set For High-Voltage Clash In Oman; Check Full Schedule | FPJ | AI

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is set to take centre stage at the DP World Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 as the arch-rivals are drawn in the same group. India U-19 will face Pakistan U-19 on November 8 at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) Ground 1 in Al Amerat, Oman. The match will start at 9:00 AM Gulf Standard Time (10:30 AM IST).

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, along with the UAE and Nepal. The eight-team tournament will be played in the 50-over format from November 5 to 14. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. India will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will open its campaign against the UAE on the same day.

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The India vs Pakistan clash will be one of the biggest matches of the group stage, given the rivalry between the two teams. The contest will also give young cricketers from both sides an opportunity to perform on a big stage. The two teams met in the final of the previous U-19 Asia Cup, where Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to win the title.

After the group stage, the semi-finals are scheduled for November 12, while the final will be played on November 14. With India and Pakistan in the same group, their November 8 encounter will be closely followed by cricket fans. Both teams will be looking to make a strong start to their campaign and secure a place in the knockout stage.

Apart from the on-field rivalry, fans are also likely to keep an eye on the trophy presentation if India reaches and wins the final. Trophy presentations involving Indian teams have attracted attention in recent Asia Cup editions after the Indian men's team in 2025 and women's team in 2026 did not receive the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

India U19 Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

- November 6: India U19 vs Nepal U19 - OCA Ground 1

- November 8: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 - OCA Ground 2

- November 10: India U19 vs UAE U19 - OCA Ground 2

- November 12: Semi-finals

- November 14: Final - OCA Ground 2