Pakistan T20I Squad: Sahibzada Farhan Named Captain After Salman Agha And Babar Azam Dropped | X

Sahibzada Farhan will lead Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Babar Azam has been retained for the ODI tri-series; Shaun Tait named bowling coach

Pakistan have made major changes to their T20I squad ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) apppointed Sahibzada Farhan as captain and left Salman Ali Agha out of the squad. Former captain Babar Azam has also been dropped from the T20I side, although he has retained his place in the ODI squad.

Farhan will lead Pakistan in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13. The appointment comes after he led Pakistan at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, where they secured silver medal after losing against India in the final.

Salman Ali Agha has been left out after being removed as Pakistan T20I captain. His exclusion is one of the biggest changes in the squad as the selectors are opting for a fresh leadership group in the shortest format.

Babar Azam has also missed out on the T20I squad. However, the star batter continues to be part of Pakistan ODI plans and has been included in the squad for the upcoming tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The T20I squad also includes Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed. Razaullah, who impressed with the bat during the third Test against England, has received his maiden white-ball call-up, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa has earned his first T20I selection.

The PCB has also made a change to the coaching staff with Shaun Tait appointed as the new bowling coach. Mike Hesson will continue as head coach, while Michael Smith and Mansoor Amjad will serve as batting and fielding coaches respectively.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead Pakistan in ODIs. The ODI squad includes Babar, Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's T20I series against Sri Lanka will be followed by a seven-match ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. The first three matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while the remaining league matches and the final will take place in Lahore.

Pakistan T20I squad

Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (WK), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

The first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, with the second and third matches scheduled for October 11 and 13 at the same venue.