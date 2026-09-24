'Improve Strike Rate': Pakistan T20I Captain Sahibzada Farhan Reveals Kane Williamson's Advice Ahead Of Asian Games

Pakistan T20I Captain Sahibzada Farhan Reveals Kane Williamson's Advice Ahead Of Asian Games | X

Karachi, September 24: Pakistan T20I captain and opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan has revealed that former New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson gave him important advice on improving his batting skills, especially during the powerplay. Farhan made revealed about the advice from the veteran cricketer days ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

Speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan's Asian Games campaign in Japan, the skipper said that Williamson identified that his strike rate and the number of dot balls in the powerplay are the areas on which he needs to work on.

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Farhan said, "Kane Williamson pointed out one of my weaknesses to me. I need to improve my strike rate during the powerplay and avoid playing too many dot balls in that phase."

Farhan also credited domestic cricket for helping him return to the national team whenever he faced setbacks. He said that the domestic circuit has always given him a chance to prove himself again.

"Domestic cricket gives you an opportunity to make a comeback. I have always made my comeback through domestic cricket," he said.

Sahibzada Farhan has now been given the responsibility of leading the Pakistan Cricket Team at the Asian Games. He said that he is honoured to captain the side and wants to focus on the tournament rather than think too far ahead.

He also said that he is open to lead the side permanently if he is given an opportunity in the future.

"If I am given the permanent captaincy, I will definitely accept it. But right now, my only focus is on the Asian Games and my responsibilities as captain of this team," Farhan said.

Pakistan will begin their Asian Games campaign with a quarter-final against a qualifying team on September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The medal matches are scheduled for October 3.