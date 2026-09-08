Pakistan Step Into Semi-Finals Wearing Virat Kohli's One8 Shoes In Women's Asia Cup 2026; VIDEO

Pakistan Women's cricketers spotted wearing Virat Kohli's One8 shoes in Asia Cup 2026 | X

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team have stormed into the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-finals wearing Virat Kohli's One8 shoes. Several Pakistani women cricketers were spotted wearing One8 shoes during their Asia Cup match against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 72 runs to book their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. They will now face Sri Lanka in the semi-final on Friday, September 11. The photos and videos of the Pakistani cricketers wearing Virat Kohli-owned One8 brand shoes are making rounds on social media.

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Shoe Model And Design

Several internet users are praising the brand and some of them are also criticising Virat after the videos went viral on social media. The cricketers were reportedly wearing One8 Cover Drive 18 X cricket shoes. Smriti Mandhana was also spotted wearing the same shoes when she smashed record hundred during the match against Hong Kong.

The shoes is available in three colours - Jersey White, Sonic Blue and Trophy Gold. Mandhana and the Pakistan team were wearing the same Sonic Blue edition in their respective games against Hong Kong.

Features

The One8 cricket shoes come with a breathable mesh upper, added protection around the toe and a heel-lock collar for a secure fit. Their rubber outsole is designed to provide grip on the field, while the shoes feature 11 spikes - seven at the front and four convertible spikes at the heel. The shoes are priced at around Rs 13,999, according to the brand’s official website.

Pakistan scored 143 runs while batting first in the 11th match of the tournament with opener Shawaal Zulfiqar becoming the top scorer with 47 runs.

Hong Kong struggles during the chase and were bowled out for just 71 runs. Nashra Sandhu was the standout performer for Pakistan as she took six wickets for only seven runs in her four overs. She received the Player of the Match Award for her outstanding performance which she pulled out in Virat's One8 shoes.

Pakistan is likely to face India again in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 if they beat Sri Lanka in semi-finals and India beat their opponent in the other semi-final. A high-voltage clash is expected when the arch-rivals face each other again in the tournament.