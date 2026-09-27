Pakistan Star Babar Azam's Domestic Comeback Ends In Disappointment, Scores Just 12 And 4 Runs; VIDEO

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Test captain and stat batsman Babar Azam's much-awaited return to domestic first-class cricket has ended on a disappointing note. Playing for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the President's Trophy Grade-I, Babar scored only 12 runs in the first innings and followed it with four runs in the second innings.

Comeback After 7 Years

Babar returned to domestic red-ball cricket after nearly seven years. His previous first-class appearance was in December 2019, when he played for Central Punjab. In his comeback game at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, he walked out to bat after KRL posted 398 runs in their first innings.

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In the first innings, Babar faced 20 balls and scored 12 runs with two boundaries. KRL pacer Arshad Iqbal dismissed him with a short delivery. Arshad went on to take five wickets as OGDCL were bowled out for 217, forcing them to follow on.

Scores Only 16 Runs

Babar then had another short stay at the crease in the second innings. He was dismissed for four runs off 14 balls, finishing the match with only 16 runs across both innings. His return had attracted considerable attention as he looked to get valuable red-ball match practice after a long gap from domestic first-class cricket.

The comeback outing comes at an important time for Babar as he is Pakistan's Test captain. Before returning to domestic cricket, he had also faced scrutiny over his recent Test batting form. The President's Trophy appearance was seen as an opportunity for him to spend time in the middle and regain rhythm in the longer format.

For Babar, the Abbottabad match did not produce the big score he would have wanted. However, the domestic season gives him further opportunities to spend time at the crease and prepare for Pakistan's upcoming red-ball assignments.