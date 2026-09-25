Babar Azam Fan Invades Pitch at Abbottabad Stadium To Meet Star Batter, Security Takes Him Away | VIDEO

A Babar Azam fan breached the boundary at Abbottabad Stadium in an attempt to meet the Pakistan batter during the ongoing cricket action. The supporter managed to reach Babar and briefly met his favourite player before security personnel intervened. The incident soon drew attention at the venue as officials moved quickly to escort the fan away from the playing area.

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Fan taken away after meeting Babar

The fan jumped over the boundary and ran onto the field before approaching Babar Azam. He was able to meet the Pakistan star, but his interaction was cut short when security officials arrived and took him into custody. The supporter was then escorted away from the playing area as security personnel dealt with the pitch invasion.

Babar appeared to take notice of the situation and immediately attempted to help the fan. He sent Pakistan teammate Jahandad Khan to speak with the security officials and request the supporter’s release. However, officials did not agree to the request at that moment, and the fan remained in their custody.

Jahandad also approached the security personnel after being asked by Babar to intervene. Despite the player’s request, security officials did not release the fan immediately and continued handling the situation. The incident eventually came to an end with the supporter being taken away from the field.

The incident underlined the strong connection Babar continues to have with Pakistan cricket fans, even as he has faced criticism over his recent performances. His form has come under scrutiny during a period in which Pakistan have also struggled to produce consistent results across formats. Despite those difficulties, the pitch invasion showed that Babar remains one of the most recognisable and admired figures in Pakistan cricket.