In a beautiful moment at the Rising Stars Asia Cup, players from Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A came together to offer Juma (Friday) prayers ahead of their semi-final match. The players from both teams put their cricket rivalry aside and stood together for prayers.

A Beautiful Moment Beyond Cricket

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The two teams were preparing for an important battle at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 27. However, before competing against each other on the cricket field, players from both sides shared a moment of togetherness through Friday prayers.

While both teams were ready to fight for a place in the final, they first shared a moment of peace and togetherness. The video soon went viral on social media, with fans praising the brotherhood and shunning of rivalries for something greater than itself.

Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 232/8 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, thanks to an unbeaten 103 from Shahadat Hossain. Pakistan Shaheens fought back with the ball, as Sufyan Moqim picked up three wickets for 29 runs, while Ali Raza and Hasan Nawaz claimed two wickets each.