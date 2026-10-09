Pakistan Pull Out Of Asian Champions Trophy 2026 In Punjab; Bangladesh Join India’s Group

Pakistan have withdrawn from the men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 after failing to get a clearance from their government. Pakistan were intially named in India's group but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had previously stated that the team’s participation in the tournament in India would depend on government clearance. They have subsequently pulled out, with Bangladesh roped in as replacement.

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India denied request of neutral venue

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had reportedly requested that the tournament be shifted to a neutral venue or that Pakistan’s matches be played at a neutral location. However, Hockey India rejected the proposal, maintaining that the tournament’s schedule and venues would remain unchanged.

With the PHF sticking to its position, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) decided to replace Pakistan with Bangladesh for the six-team competition.

With Bangladesh joining the competition, the participating teams will be India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh. India, the defending champions and reigning Asian Games gold medallists, will enter the tournament as the highest-ranked side and aim to extend their impressive record

India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27, before facing China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2. All five of India’s league matches are scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST, with October 28, October 31 and November 3 designated as rest days. The opening ceremony will take place on October 27, shortly before India’s tournament opener.