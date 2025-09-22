Pakistan Player's 'Tea-Sipping' Celebration Causes Controversy During IND Vs PAK SAFF U‑17 Championship 2025 Match; Video

Image: IndiaSportsHub/X

India defeated Pakistan 3‑2 in a thrilling SAFF U‑17 Championship 2025 match in Colombo on September 22. The game was full of drama, with goals from both sides and a controversial celebration by a Pakistani player that grabbed attention.

India scored first in the 31st minute through Dallulmuan Gangte. Pakistan equalised with a penalty from Muhammad Abdullah just before half-time. After scoring, Abdullah celebrated by pretending to sip tea, which many saw as a reference to Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan’s viral “tea” moment from 2019. The celebration upset many Indian fans on social media.

In the second half, India took the lead again with a goal from Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam. Pakistan came back once more through Hamza Yasir. But it was India’s substitute Rahan Ahmed who scored the winning goal in the 74th minute.

With this win, India finished top of Group B and advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face Nepal. Despite the loss, Pakistan also reached the semi-finals due to earlier wins against Bhutan and Maldives.

The match was intense, and while both teams showed great talent, the “tea celebration” brought unwanted controversy to a hard-fought game.