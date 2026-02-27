Pakistan-Origin Rehan Ahmed's Cameo Keeps PAK Semi-Finals Hopes Alive As England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

Pakistan-Origin Rehan Ahmed's Cameo Takes PAK To The Doors Of Semi-Finals As England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets | X

Colombo, February 27: Pakistan-origin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed's cameo with the bat and the ball has give a sigh of relief to the Pakistan Cricket Team and the Pakistani fans as it has given them a chance to qualify for the semi-finals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Rehan Ahmed's quick innings at the crucial stage of the match helped England to beat New Zealand by four wickets and keep Pakistan's hopes for qualifications alive.

Rehan Ahmed made a debut in the crucial Super 8 match against New Zealand. Ahmed took two wickets in his three overs after giving away 28 runs. However, the highlight of his performance was his batting as he played at a strike-rate of around 300 and helped the team to get through.

Will Jacks also made important contribution to the match after taking 2 wickets and also making quick 28 runs from only 17 balls and scoring the winning runs.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win match. New Zealand posted a target of 161 runs in their first 20 overs. Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen made odd 30s and helped the team to reach a competitive total.

England was struggling at the start during their chase as Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were dismissed at only 2 runs on the scoreboard. However, all the other batsmen who followed made their valuable contributions to help the team achieve the target.

Rehan Ahmed made a quick 19 runs from 7 balls at the end of the innings and helped the team to get over New Zealand in the last over of the match. He made a very crucial partnership along with Will Jacks in the last part of the game.