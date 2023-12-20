 Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

Shadab is currently on a break from the sport to recuperate from the ankle injury he sustained recently in the National T20 Cup.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan on Wednesday was conferred with the honorary rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the IG Punjab.

"IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way.

"We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible," Shadab tweeted on X.

Shadab will be taking a break from the sport to recuperate from the ankle injury he sustained recently in the National T20 Cup after returning home from the World Cup in India.

Read Also
Did You Know? Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Is Related To Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad;...
article-image

He has been ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in New Zealand next month as he requires two weeks of rehab to recover from the injury.

“Shadab Khan is a very important member of Pakistan T20 cricket. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury (during the National T20) and requires two further weeks of rehab. After that, he'll be available to bowl," Pakistan men’s cricket team Chief Selector Wahab Riaz informed on Tuesday.

Disappointing World Cup campaign

The 25-year-old was was the vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team which was knocked out in the league stage of the competition.

His performance came under criticism from the Pakistan cricket fraternity as Shadab managed to pick just 2 wickets from 6 ODIs. He faired better with the bat, scoring 121 runs which included two scored of 40-plus.

Shadab made his debut for Pakistan in 2017 and has since gone on to play 6 Tests, 70 ODIs and 92 T20Is for the national team.

Read Also
'You’ve Made An Excuse, Saved Yourself': Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir Accuse Shadab Khan Of Faking...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Shami Among 26 To Receive Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Confirmed For Satwik-Chirag

Mohammed Shami Among 26 To Receive Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Confirmed For Satwik-Chirag

Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On...

Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On...

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For...

'There's A Bit Of MS Dhoni In Him': What Sourav Ganguly Told Kumar Kushagra Before DC Bought Him For...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...