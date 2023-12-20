Cricketer Shadab Khan Made Honorary DSP In Pakistan Police; Watch Video

Pakistan's leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan on Wednesday was conferred with the honorary rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the IG Punjab.

"IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way.

"We talk about change, let’s be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible," Shadab tweeted on X.

Shadab will be taking a break from the sport to recuperate from the ankle injury he sustained recently in the National T20 Cup after returning home from the World Cup in India.

He has been ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in New Zealand next month as he requires two weeks of rehab to recover from the injury.

“Shadab Khan is a very important member of Pakistan T20 cricket. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury (during the National T20) and requires two further weeks of rehab. After that, he'll be available to bowl," Pakistan men’s cricket team Chief Selector Wahab Riaz informed on Tuesday.

Disappointing World Cup campaign

The 25-year-old was was the vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team which was knocked out in the league stage of the competition.

His performance came under criticism from the Pakistan cricket fraternity as Shadab managed to pick just 2 wickets from 6 ODIs. He faired better with the bat, scoring 121 runs which included two scored of 40-plus.

Shadab made his debut for Pakistan in 2017 and has since gone on to play 6 Tests, 70 ODIs and 92 T20Is for the national team.