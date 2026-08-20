Pakistan Get Big Relief As ICC Scraps Gaddafi Stadium's Pitch Demerit Point Ahead Of England, Sri Lanka Tri-Series | X

In a major relief for Pakistan cricket, Gaddafi Stadium has escaped a pitch penalty after the ICC reviewed its earlier decision. But the ruling also brings a sharp contrast with another venue that was found to have a genuinely dangerous surface. The decision comes after Pakistan announced tri-series with England and Sri Lanka to be played in Lahore.

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The tri-series will begin on October 18 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final will be played on October 31 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The decision will be beneficial for Pakistan ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 preparations.

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Gaddafi Stadium Gets A Clean Record

The ICC Appeals Panel has cancelled the demerit point given to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium after its pitch was rated "Unsatisfactory" during Pakistan's ODI against Australia on June 4.

After reviewing match footage, the Match Referee's report and comments from the captains, the panel said the pitch did not show excessive unevenness or spin.

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As a result, Gaddafi Stadium now has zero demerit points.

The ICC also reviewed two appeals involving Canada's Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Toronto.

The venue had received an "Unsatisfactory" rating for the USA vs Netherlands match on June 8. That demerit point was also withdrawn after the panel found that the pitch did not show excessive unevenness, seam movement or spin.

But the second case was very different.

The pitch used for the Canada vs Netherlands match on June 16 had been rated "Unfit". The ICC Appeals Panel upheld the three demerit points, saying the surface was dangerous and justified the original rating.

Where Does Pakistan Stand?

The latest ruling means Gaddafi Stadium has no demerit points against its name.

For Pakistan, that is a major relief. The Lahore venue will not carry a penalty from the Australia ODI, despite the original "Unsatisfactory" rating.

The ICC's decision also makes one point clear that a poor-looking pitch is not automatically an unfit pitch. The governing body has now removed the Lahore penalty after a closer review of the actual playing conditions.

While the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground leaves the process with three demerit points, Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium walks away with a clean slate.