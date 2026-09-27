Pakistan Fans Troll Wahab Riaz After Women's Cricket Team's Awkward Training Video Goes Viral | X

Wahab Riaz, former Pakistan pacer and head coach and mentor for the Pakistan women's cricket team, is being heavily trolled after a video from the women's cricket team's training session has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the women's team training in some awkward fashion. However, it is being claimed that the video actually shows the training session of the Pakistan Under-19 Women's Cricket Team.

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Wahab Riaz is responsible for guiding the training and tournament strategies of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team. Therefore, the fans are targeting the former Pakistan pacer after the video hit the internet.

The viral video shows four women cricketers holding each other's legs and hands in a manner as if they are showing some circus. They are also being cheered by the other teammates while they train in the awkward style.

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The video was shared on social media with the caption, "The Strange Training of Pakistani Women's Team Players! Brothers, ever since we saw Wahab Riaz and Aamer Yameen with the Pakistani women's team, they've been appearing to practice in new styles every day. And check out the image below to see how they're practicing! Is this even a way to practice? What's your opinion—be sure to tell us in the comments."

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The social media user was fact checked with another post, stating, "This is Pakistan U19 women’s team. Wahab Riaz and Umaid Asif are not part of its team management, both are with the senior team. First learn about the teams and their support staff before spreading propaganda."

The video is being widely shared on social media and the training session is being compared with another viral video of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in which they were also caught training in a similar manner.