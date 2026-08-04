Pakistan Embarrassed Again? Boxer Qudrat Ullah Khan Goes Missing In UK After Commonwealth Games 2026

Pakistan boxing contingent has landed in a major controversy after their boxer Qudrat Ullah Khan reportedly went missing in Glasgow following the Commonwealth Games 2026. The incident has brought World shame to the country as it is being speculated that the boxer deliberately slipped to take refuge in UK. This is not new for Pakistan as such incidents have occurred during the sporting events in the past.

The incident overshadowed the country's historic achievement at CWG 2026. Pakistani female boxer Fatima Zahra secured their only Bronze medal, while the male boxers were a disappointment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Quetta-born boxer was expected to return home with the team on Sunday but allegedly skipped the flight after being knocked out of the competition. While Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) President Colonel (Retd) Nasir Tung said there was no official confirmation of his whereabouts, reports claimed Qudrat Ullah deliberately stayed back in the UK.

There are reports that the boxer disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager.

The incident has once again put Pakistan's boxing administration under scrutiny. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan also went missing before the team's departure. In 2024, Asian gold medallist Zohaib Rasheed allegedly disappeared during the World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy.

The incident and the controversy has added to Pakistan's disappointing performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the country returned with just one medal from the event. The only medal won by a female boxer, a significant achievement in a country where women's participation in sports continues to face challenges.