Pakistan Docked 8 WTC Points, Handed Fine For Slow Over Rate Offence In 1st Test Vs Bangladesh |

Dubai: Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first Test at Mirpur in Dhaka.

Consequently, Pakistan now have four points in the WTC standings and have slipped to eighth from seventh, just ahead of the West Indies.

“Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be eight overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, eight World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total. Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge,” the ICC said on Friday.

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Bangladesh secured their first Test victory with a remarkable final-day bowling performance, winning by 104 runs thanks to Nahid Rana's outstanding five-wicket haul. This marked their debut win over Pakistan at home. After setting a target of 268, Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated the Pakistani batting order, dismissing them for just 163 and achieving a 104-run victory.

This win elevated Bangladesh to sixth place in the ICC World Test Championship standings, surpassing Pakistan and England with a points percentage of 44.44.

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